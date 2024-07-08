Starmer: “Wales has enormous untapped potential ready to be unleashed”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is set to conclude his tour of the UK today with a visit to the Senedd in Cardiff.

During this visit, he will meet with First Minister Vaughan Gething.

Sir Keir emphasised his commitment to fostering a closer working relationship with the Welsh Government, aiming for an “immediate reset” in the dynamic between Westminster and the devolved administrations.

The visit to the Welsh Parliament follows his stops in Scotland and Northern Ireland, as he seeks to promote a unified approach to governance across the UK.

“Wales has enormous untapped potential ready to be unleashed,” said Sir Keir.

“Working in lockstep with the Welsh Government and Vaughan, my Government will place the people and communities of Wales front and centre as we move towards a decade of national renewal. That means turning the page on years of economic hardship towards genuine shared prosperity for working people, so they see and feel real tangible change in their lives.”

This visit comes after First Minister Vaughan Gething recently faced a no-confidence vote and the collapse of a cooperation deal between Labour and Plaid Cymru.

Despite these challenges, Sir Keir campaigned alongside Mr Gething during the General Election, demonstrating solidarity with the First Minister.

Plaid Cymru’s leader, Rhun ap Iorwerth, has written to the Prime Minister requesting a meeting to discuss key Welsh issues.

In the letter, joined by the party’s four MPs, Mr ap Iorwerth emphasised the need for the views of Welsh representatives to be respected to reset the relationship between the UK and Welsh Governments.

He highlighted discrepancies on issues such as the devolution of policing and the Crown Estate, and funding for HS2.

Following the recent election, Plaid Cymru has emerged as the largest Welsh opposition in Westminster, doubling its seats from 2 to 4, while the Conservatives were eliminated.

Mr ap Iorwerth stressed the importance of funding for Wales to prosper and requested an early meeting with the Prime Minister.