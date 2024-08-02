Seven Flintshire roads to undergo resurfacing this month

Flintshire County Council has secured funding to carry out an extensive carriageway resurfacing programme at several sites across the county.

The programme, which aims to improve road conditions and ensure the safety of both drivers and pedestrians, is already underway with the completion of the A549 approach/exit from Dobshill roundabout.

Over the next month, seven additional roads will undergo resurfacing, resulting in temporary road closures and diversions. The schedule is as follows:

Foxes Lane and Manor Road, Sealand: Work commenced on Monday, 29 July, and will continue for two weeks. Road closures are in place from 08:00 to 18:00.

B5121 Brynford (From the A55 Overbridge to St. Michael’s Church): Starting Thursday, 1 August, this two-week project will also see road closures from 08:00 to 18:00.

Upper Aston Hall Lane, Hawarden (From Bennetts Lane to The Ridgeway): Work begins on Monday, 5 August, and will last one week with closures from 08:00 to 18:00.

Wepre Lane, Connah’s Quay (From Ffordd Newydd to The Wepre Bar and Grill): Starting Tuesday, 6 August, this project will span two weeks, with closures from 08:00 to 18:00.

A541 Maes Mynan, Afonwen to County Boundary: Scheduled for Friday, 9 August, this one-week project will also enforce closures from 08:00 to 18:00.

A5119 King Street, Mold (From Aldi Roundabout to Raikes Lane): Beginning on Monday, 12 August, for one week, road closures will be in effect from 08:00 to 18:00.

A548 Flint – Eastbound (From Manor Industrial Estate to Aber Road Junction): This project will start on Saturday, 17 August, and last for one week with night-time working hours from 19:00 to 06:00.

In a statement, Flintshire Council said:

“To facilitate the works, road closures together with signed diversion routes, will be in place to ensure the safety of the workforce and highway users.

“The contractor will make every effort to keep to the days and times stated, but it may be necessary to vary these in the event of poor weather or other adverse circumstances.

“Access to individual properties and businesses will be maintained, although short delays may be encountered.

“Flintshire County Council and the appointed contractor Tarmac Trading Ltd apologise for any delay or disruption that may be caused as a consequence of this essential maintenance work.”