Mynydd Isa school opens as Flintshire’s first net-zero campus

A new multi-million-pound school campus in Mynydd Isa has opened its doors as Flintshire’s first net-zero carbon campus, setting a new standard for sustainable education in the county.

The campus, delivered by Robertson Construction North West on behalf of the Welsh Education Partnership Company (WEPco), has been designed to generate as much energy as it consumes.

With 1,080 solar panels installed across 2,500 square metres of rooftop space, the system is expected to produce over 300,000 kWh of electricity annually, cutting carbon emissions by more than 70 tonnes each year.

Representatives from Flintshire County Council’s Climate Change Committee, cabinet members and school staff recently visited the site to explore the sustainable features, with attendees powering up a neon ‘Croeso’ sign to symbolise the energy the building now produces for itself.

The two-storey, 10,500m² campus can accommodate up to 1,300 pupils, including 43 nursery-aged children, 600 primary pupils and 700 high school students. The high school cohort has already begun using the building, with remaining pupils due to join after the summer break.

As well as solar power, the building uses air source heat pumps for heating and hot water, eliminating reliance on fossil fuels. A sustainable drainage system helps to manage rainwater naturally, reducing flood risk and supporting local biodiversity.

Green spaces, wildlife-friendly landscaping and recycled materials, such as play bases made from old tyres, feature throughout the grounds to promote ecological awareness.

Flintshire’s Cabinet Member for Education, Welsh Language, Culture and Leisure, Councillor Mared Eastwood said: “I was delighted to represent the Council’s Climate Change committee and see this remarkable project coming to life. It not only reflects our commitment to high-quality education but also to a greener, more sustainable future for our children.”

The project has been funded through the Mutual Investment Model (MIM), part of the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme.

Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, said: “So many pupils will benefit from these outstanding facilities which are net zero in operation, embedding our commitments towards reducing carbon emissions and tackling climate change. We are not just building a school, we’re creating an environment where the next generation can learn first-hand about sustainability.”

The campus also supports active travel, with dedicated cycling and walking routes, and electric vehicle charging points for staff and visitors.

High-efficiency lighting systems and natural daylight use further reduce the building’s energy demands.

Elliot Robertson, CEO of Robertson Group, said: “Delivering Mynydd Isa Campus as Flintshire’s first net-zero carbon in operation school marks a significant step forward for sustainable building in Wales. Collaborating with WEPCo and Flintshire County Council, this project underscores our dedication to delivering projects that support communities and promote a sustainable future.”

Neil Cutting, Project Director at WEPCo, added: “We’re delighted with the net zero carbon solution for this project. A first of its kind for MIM, we are thrilled with the completed building which demonstrates how state-of-the-art education facilities can be built responsibly. Together with our construction partners, WEPCo is proud to have been entrusted with delivering this special 3-16 education campus for Flintshire County Council and the communities of Mynydd Isa, now and into the future. Diolch yn fawr.”

