Labour’s Becky Gittins wins Clwyd East in election
Labour’s Becky Gittins has been elected MP for Clwyd East in the first election since the constituency was established following boundary changes.
The newly formed Clwyd East constituency incorporates many areas from the former Delyn seat, including Flintshire wards such as Mold, Holywell, Mostyn, Caerwys, Northop, and Northop Hall.
Additional Flintshire locations within the constituency include Argoed, Brynford, Cilcain, Ffynnongroyw, Greenfield, Gronant, Gwernaffield, Gwernymynydd, Halkyn, Leeswood, New Brighton, Trelawnyd and Gwaenysgor, and Whitford.
Former Delyn MP Rob Roberts, who stood as an Independent candidate, polled 599 votes.
Clwyd East also encompasses parts of Denbighshire, including Prestatyn, Ruthin, Llangollen, Llandegla, Llandyrnog, Meliden, and Dyserth, along with the Llangollen Rural ward of Wrexham.
In her victory speech, Becky Gittins expressed her gratitude to constituents. “Thank you must go to the people of Clwyd East. Thank you for being so open and keen to discuss your fears and hopes for the future.”
Result in full:
Lab – Becky Gittins: 18,484
Con – James Davies: 13,862
Reform – Kirsty Walmsley: 7,626
PC – Paul Penlington: 3,733
Lib Dem – Alec Dauncey: 1,859
Green – Lee Lavery: 1,659
Ind – Rob Roberts: 599
