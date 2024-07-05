Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 5th Jul 2024

Labour’s Becky Gittins wins Clwyd East in election

Labour’s Becky Gittins has been elected MP for Clwyd East in the first election since the constituency was established following boundary changes.

The newly formed Clwyd East constituency incorporates many areas from the former Delyn seat, including Flintshire wards such as Mold, Holywell, Mostyn, Caerwys, Northop, and Northop Hall.

Additional Flintshire locations within the constituency include Argoed, Brynford, Cilcain, Ffynnongroyw, Greenfield, Gronant, Gwernaffield, Gwernymynydd, Halkyn, Leeswood, New Brighton, Trelawnyd and Gwaenysgor, and Whitford.

Former Delyn MP Rob Roberts, who stood as an Independent candidate, polled 599 votes.

Clwyd East also encompasses parts of Denbighshire, including Prestatyn, Ruthin, Llangollen, Llandegla, Llandyrnog, Meliden, and Dyserth, along with the Llangollen Rural ward of Wrexham.

In her victory speech, Becky Gittins expressed her gratitude to constituents. “Thank you must go to the people of Clwyd East. Thank you for being so open and keen to discuss your fears and hopes for the future.”

Result in full:

Lab – Becky Gittins: 18,484

Con – James Davies: 13,862

Reform – Kirsty Walmsley: 7,626

PC – Paul Penlington: 3,733

Lib Dem – Alec Dauncey: 1,859

Green – Lee Lavery: 1,659

Ind – Rob Roberts: 599 ​​

