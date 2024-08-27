Hawarden Park Cricket Club secures £18,000 UK Government grant to enhance facilities

Hawarden Park Cricket Club has announced a significant boost to its development plans, having secured £18,823.60 in funding from the UK government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.

The grant, awarded through Cadwyn Clwyd and FLVC on behalf of the Flintshire Shared Prosperity Fund, will be used to install a new toilets and effluent treatment system at the club’s Moor Lane ground.

The funding marks a crucial step forward in the club’s efforts to improve its facilities and provide a better experience for players and visitors alike.

With this grant, Hawarden Park Cricket Club aims to enhance its infrastructure, supporting its ongoing development initiatives at its Moor Lane ground.

“We are extremely pleased to have received this funding,” a spokesperson for the club said.

“It enables us to continue developing our facilities and take another significant step forward in the growth of our club.

[Work taking place at the Moor Lane ground]

We extend our heartfelt thanks to Cadwyn Clwyd, FLVC, and everyone involved in making this possible.”

The Shared Prosperity Fund is part of a UK government initiative to support community and local development projects across the country, aimed at promoting social and economic growth.

This funding allocation is designed to aid communities like Hawarden in upgrading essential infrastructure and enhancing local amenities.

For Hawarden Park Cricket Club, the grant is a welcome development, reflecting the community’s support and commitment to fostering a thriving environment for sport and recreation.

As the club continues to grow, these improvements are expected to bolster its reputation and ensure it remains a vital part of the local community.