Posted: Sun 10th Sep 2023

Halloween fundraiser for Flintshire Man crushed by horse while driving on M56

Friends and family of a Flintshire man, who suffered life-changing injuries after a horse crushed his car on a motorway, are organising a Halloween event to raise funds for his specialist care and physiotherapy.

Ian Tilston was travelling on the M56 from his Hawarden home to Nantwich, Cheshire. As he exited at junction 10, a horse, which had escaped from a nearby field, was hit by a car ahead. The horse then collided with Ian's vehicle, crushing him and his car.

Ian had two cardiac arrests at the scene of the crash. His injuries were so severe that his family could only identify him by his nose. He was taken to Salford Royal Hospital for emergency brain surgery. This was followed by several procedures, including facial reconstruction.

Afterwards, Ian was placed in an induced coma for several weeks. Upon awakening, he was transferred to The Walton Centre. The collision had crushed his face, requiring part of his skull to be removed for surgery. Consequently, he has been left blind and wheelchair-bound.

After a 16-month hospital stay, Ian is now at Pendine Park Home in Wrexham.

His friend, Sian Bird, commented, "We aim to raise essential funds for his care and physiotherapy, hoping he can one day return to his family. Regrettably, legal proceedings have stalled, so there's been no insurance or compensation for his care. Every penny we raise will support Ian's family in making his life a touch easier."

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Sian added, "Our fundraising event is on Saturday 28th October at The Red Lion Penyffordd. It'll feature Sha Gerada, the drag act, and there'll be plenty of Halloween fun with games and fancy dress prizes."

“Tickets are £5 from myself through facebook.com/sian.bird.16 or on 07887 556887”
Sian added: “We are also looking for donations towards our raffle and auction.”


