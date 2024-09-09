Flintshire flood risk reduced after environmental enforcement action

A series of enforcement actions taken by Natural Resources Wales (NRW) in Flintshire and other parts of North East Wales has resulted in reduced flood risk and minimised environmental damage.

Unpermitted works by local landowners, including unauthorised constructions and river alterations, were found to pose significant risks to floodplain stability and the surrounding environment.

NRW’s Development and Flood Risk team recently concluded several investigations, issuing pollution prevention advice, warning letters, and remediation notices to landowners involved in unpermitted activities.

These efforts were aimed at addressing flood risk and environmental harm caused by such activities.

One of the key cases involved the construction of an unpermitted earth bund within the floodplain of the River Alyn in Llong, Flintshire.

While the bund was intended to protect the landowner’s property from flooding, it had the potential to disrupt natural flood flows, increasing flood risk for neighbouring properties.

Despite initial discussions, the landowner failed to take the necessary corrective measures, prompting NRW to issue a remediation notice.

Eventually, the bund was reduced by 600 mm, significantly lowering the potential flood risk.

In Ruthin, the unauthorised dredging of the River Alyn at Plas Yn Rhal caused concerns over harmful geomorphological effects and increased flood risk.

NRW intervened by ordering the return of dredged sediment and the installation of fencing and soft revetments to stabilise the riverbanks.

Another case in Wrexham involved unpermitted gabion installations along Halghton Mill Brook, which were intended to stop riverbank erosion but instead exacerbated erosion and raised flood risk.

The gabions were later removed, and native vegetation was planted to restore and stabilise the banks.

In Prestatyn, a landowner faced enforcement action after installing undersized culverts on the Nant Hall Drain without the necessary permissions

. After receiving a warning letter, the landowner removed the culverts and was advised to apply for a flood risk activity permit (FRAP) before installing a new river crossing.

These actions are part of a larger, ongoing effort by NRW to manage flood risk across North East Wales. In total, there are currently 90 ongoing enforcement cases in the region, and this number is expected to rise.

Keith Ivens, NRW’s Operations Manager for Flood and Water Management, commented on the importance of these actions:

“Effective flood risk management is crucial for reducing flood risk for our communities and the environment. The activity undertaken by the landowners in these cases was completed without the necessary flood risk activity permits. The range of enforcement actions used demonstrate our commitment to ensuring compliance with flood risk regulations and safeguarding our natural resources.”