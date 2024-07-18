Flintshire Council seeks public support for Old Buckley Baths restoration

Flintshire County Council’s Regeneration Team is rallying community support in a bid to breathe new life into the Old Buckley Baths, a once-bustling facility now in a state of disrepair.

Despite not owning the property, the Council said it is dedicated to spearheading a regeneration project, spurred by the public’s evident support.

To date, nearly 1,300 people have voiced their opinions through an online survey, with a notable 72% of respondents residing in Buckley.

The survey results reveal a strong community desire for restoration, with 66% of participants stressing its importance to the community.

Furthermore, over 200 locals have expressed their willingness to actively contribute to the development of the project.

This local enthusiasm is supported by funds from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF), which the Council is using to explore viable future investment projects.

In collaboration with Buckley Town Council, the Regeneration Team has produced a short film showcasing the building’s current condition.

This film has played a crucial role in the survey process, widely circulating on social media and engaging the local community.

To further involve the community and gather more feedback, an informal drop-in event is scheduled to take place at Buckley Library on Monday, 22nd July from 12 to 2 pm.

The event will provide a platform for residents to share their views and learn more about the project.

The Old Buckley Baths, built between 1927 and 1928 for £5,000 by Hayes Bros. and funded by the North Wales Miners Federation, represented a state-of-the-art facility cherished for decades until its closure in 2005.

Despite its sound structure, superficial defects have rendered it currently unsuitable for public tours.

The Council hopes that the visual access provided by the film and the public engagement will ignite local interest and lead to decisive action.

Councillor David Healey said: “It is heartening to see the expression of support from local people and how much they value this building and the memories and history it holds. We are rooting for a committed group of invested individuals to take the next step and take action in the preservation of this historic building for the community in which it stands.”

Any contribution you can make, particularly of your time, big or small, will be instrumental in the development of a project. If you would like to discuss getting involved and/or what you could contribute, please either attend a consultation event or email us.

The survey will be live until 23rd July: www.givemyview.com/ oldbuckleybaths