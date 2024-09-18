Flintshire Council seeks views on Mold’s ‘Place Making’ plans

Flintshire County Council is inviting Mold residents to share their views on the future of their town centre as part of a public consultation event scheduled for Thursday, 19th September.

The event will be held at Mold Library from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM, giving locals the opportunity to contribute to the Place Making initiative.

Place Making is a Wales-wide strategy spearheaded by the Welsh Government, designed to revitalise town centres that have been affected by challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, declining retail sales, and evolving public space usage.

The initiative aims to create a tailored vision for each town, with input from local communities, to identify activities that will benefit residents, businesses, and organisations.

This face-to-face consultation in Mold is part of a broader effort by Flintshire County Council, which is coordinating the development of Place Making Plans across the region.

The goal is to put the needs of town centres at the forefront of policy and decision-making, focusing on elements such as public spaces, accessibility, vacant properties, and housing.

Councils across Wales have been tasked with implementing Place Making strategies in line with the Welsh Government’s ‘Town Centre First’ approach, launched in 2020.

This approach seeks to locate essential services and facilities within town centres, breathing new life into high streets that have seen a downturn in activity in recent years.

Each town has its own distinct needs and opportunities, which will be addressed through both digital and in-person consultations, as well as town-specific data and analysis.

The feedback gathered from these sessions will help to identify local priorities and form an action plan that sets out a long-term vision for each town centre.

Flintshire County Council is encouraging Mold residents to make their voices heard at the upcoming event, stressing that community input is key to shaping a thriving and sustainable future for their town.

No additional registration is required for the event, and all local residents and stakeholders are encouraged to attend.