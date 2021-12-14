Flats could be created above row of shops in Ewloe under new plans

Flats could be created above a row of shops in Flintshire under new plans which have been put forward.

The application would see three one-bedroom flats built above three existing shops on Holywell Road, Ewloe.

The proposals have been submitted by Hakan Atalar, the owner of the Ewloe Kebab and Pizza House, alongside the proprietors of the neighbouring Sunflower Chinese Takeaway and Wepre Villa Homecare office.

In documents entered with Flintshire Council, a planning agent acting on his behalf said the development would help to improve the area.

Kevin Shone said: “The applicant and owner of Ewloe Kebab and Pizza House together with the owners of the two adjacent shops wish to construct three one-bedroom self-contained flats above their shops.

“Access to the flats would be from a new staircase and common access deck at the rear of the property and via the existing driveway access to the rear of the property which would be unaffected by this proposal.

“In order to encourage sustainability preference will be given to potential tenants without cars or alternative transport such as cycling.

“Three parking spaces will however be allocated for residents use in the existing yard at the rear of the property with visitors using the parking lay-by to the front.”

He added: “The appearance of the three units and adjoining shop would benefit significantly from this proposal.

“It would provide much needed affordable and sustainable accommodation of good standard to the area.”

Comments are currently being invited on the application via the council’s website.

The local authority is expected to make a decision on the proposals at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).