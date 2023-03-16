Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 16th Mar 2023

Five ways you can recycle at Broughton Shopping Park on Global Recycling Day

Broughton Shopping Park is marking Global Recycling Day on Saturday, 18th March, by encouraging local shoppers to recycle various items at its retailers, including clothing, shoes, and beauty packaging. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In some cases, participants will receive vouchers in return for their efforts. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Global Recycling Day is an annual event dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of recycling, urging individuals to take action to minimise waste and protect the environment. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Alan Pruden-Barker, centre manager at Broughton, emphasised the significance of supporting the community and the environment, stating, “As a centre, we are committed to working towards a more sustainable future, and we want to encourage our visitors to do the same.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Here are five recycling schemes available at Broughton Shopping Park: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  1. M&S: The ‘Plastic Take Back Scheme’ enables customers to recycle plastic from any product in-store, including difficult-to-recycle items like crisp packets, yoghurt lids, and clothing bags.
  2. Boots: The ‘Recycle at Boots’ scheme targets hard-to-recycle beauty, healthcare, and wellness products that are usually too small, made of composite materials, or composed of non-recyclable materials. Participants can earn up to 500 Boots Advantage Card points, equivalent to £5 in-store credit.
  3. H&M: The Garment Collecting programme accepts any unwanted clothes or textiles, regardless of brand or condition. Donors receive a £5 digital voucher for their next purchase and 20 ‘Conscious Points’ through the H&M loyalty scheme.
  4. Primark: The ‘Let your pre-loved be re-loved’ initiative allows shoppers to donate unwanted clothing, towels, bedsheets, bags, and footwear from any brand in labelled donation boxes in-store.
  5. Asda Living: Shoppers can drop off old clothes and textiles at Asda Living to receive a 10% off voucher for George.com. After donating, customers will be emailed a discount code for future online purchases.

By promoting these retailer initiatives, Broughton Shopping Park aims to make recycling more accessible for local shoppers, not just on Global Recycling Day, but throughout the year. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​


