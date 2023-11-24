Demolition work begins on former Somerfield site but no firm date agreed on new Connah’s Quay Lidl construction

Work to demolish a former Connah's Quay supermarket has begun this week to make way for a new Lidl store.

The site, dormant since its closure in 2012, is finally poised for a transformation bringing 40 jobs to the area.

Contractors have fenced off the site and are making steady progress in dismantling the building as it is cleared for new development.

However, there is no clear date for when the construction of the new supermarket will commence.

In discussions with Flintshire Council, Lidl has stated that they are 'ongoing.'

A spokesperson for the budget supermarket chain told Deeside.com, "Demolition works have just begun at the site in Connah's Quay."

"We have been in ongoing discussions with the Council regarding certain details relating to the site."

"While progress has been made, there is no firm start date for construction."

The journey towards developing a Lidl supermarket in Connah's Quay has been lengthy.

In September 2021, Flintshire Council confirmed discussions with an interested party, later revealed to be Lidl.

The supermarket chain expressed its interest in demolishing the existing building and constructing a 2,274-square-metre store.

Lidl also announced plans to close its Deeside Retail Park store and relocate staff to the new Connah's Quay location.

In November 2022, following a public consultation and formal plan submissions to the council, permission was granted, marking a significant milestone in the development plan.

Despite the initial approval, the site remained untouched for more than a year and continued to be plagued by anti-social behaviour, raising questions about when the project would finally get underway.

While progress on the ground appeared to stall, Lidl reaffirmed its commitment to the Connah's Quay development.

The company said it had engaged in discussions with Flintshire County Council, addressing complexities related to the project, including car park issues.

Meanwhile, Lidl is not the only supermarket chain targeting the area, as Aldi has added Queensferry to its list of potential locations.

Flintshire Council has been approached for a comment.

