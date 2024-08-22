Coleg Cambria on hand to support pupils receiving GCSE results today

Coleg Cambria is on hand to support school pupils receiving their GCSE results today.

Lecturers and staff are available with guidance and advice for anyone concerned about their grades and to discuss options and opportunities going forward.

The college is also holding an open day tomorrow (Friday) from 9am-3pm across its sites in Deeside, Wrexham, Northop and Llysfasi for those looking to start a new course this September.

Principal Sue Price said Cambria will do all it can to give pupils peace of mind and help them take the next steps on their academic journey.

“We are here for anyone who needs advice on our courses and other opportunities at Coleg Cambria,” she said.

“Our dedicated staff are processing applications and speaking to learners and their families ahead of September, they are here to give tips and information on A Levels, apprenticeships, work-based programmes and more.”

Mrs Price added: “Please get in touch if you have any concerns, we have a brilliant, caring team who are here and ready to offer support on next steps and the best way forward following your GCSE results.”

There will also be a live chat facility, and learners and their families can keep up to date with the latest news and information via the Cambria website and social media channels.