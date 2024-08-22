Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 22nd Aug 2024

Coleg Cambria on hand to support pupils receiving GCSE results today

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Coleg Cambria is on hand to support school pupils receiving their GCSE results today.

Lecturers and staff are available with guidance and advice for anyone concerned about their grades and to discuss options and opportunities going forward.

The college is also holding an open day tomorrow (Friday) from 9am-3pm across its sites in Deeside, Wrexham, Northop and Llysfasi for those looking to start a new course this September.

Principal Sue Price said Cambria will do all it can to give pupils peace of mind and help them take the next steps on their academic journey.

“We are here for anyone who needs advice on our courses and other opportunities at Coleg Cambria,” she said.

“Our dedicated staff are processing applications and speaking to learners and their families ahead of September, they are here to give tips and information on A Levels, apprenticeships, work-based programmes and more.”

Mrs Price added: “Please get in touch if you have any concerns, we have a brilliant, caring team who are here and ready to offer support on next steps and the best way forward following your GCSE results.”

There will also be a live chat facility, and learners and their families can keep up to date with the latest news and information via the Cambria website and social media channels.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • Flintshire Students celebrate exam success amidst notable achievements across schools
  • Yellow Weather Warning: Storm Lilian set to hit Flintshire with strong winds
  • AMRC Cymru aids Flintshire start-up in developing life saving safety tech for military dogs

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Flintshire Students celebrate exam success amidst notable achievements across schools

    News

    Yellow Weather Warning: Storm Lilian set to hit Flintshire with strong winds

    News

    AMRC Cymru aids Flintshire start-up in developing life saving safety tech for military dogs

    News

    Cheshire: Police warn of strict drug crackdown at Creamfields 2024

    News

    Northop: Animal therapist holds lameness workshop for zookeepers at popular wildlife park

    News

    Wales facing another winter of energy bill woe, says Citizens Advice Cymru

    News

    Work begins on expanding Buckley Cemetery capacity

    News

    Holywell vehicle vandalism under investigation

    News

    HMRC: Extend child benefit before 31 August deadline

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn