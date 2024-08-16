Coleg Cambria: A Level and BTEC students have “raised the bar” with outstanding results

Students at Coleg Cambria have “raised the bar” with outstanding A Level and BTEC results.

Chief Executive Yana Williams and Principal Sue Price today (Thursday) paid tribute to learners for navigating post-pandemic challenges and contributing to “amazing and inspiring” overall grades.

They also congratulated staff and lecturers at the college’s sites in Deeside, Wrexham, Northop and Llysfasi for their commitment and dedication in supporting young people, notably those who will have faced significant pressure while in secondary school during lockdown.

“The past few years have seen our students demonstrate incredible resilience, which has resulted in amazing and inspiring results across the board,” said Ms Williams.

“But it’s not just about the highest grades, for many, success lies in overcoming adversity and attending lessons, sitting the exams and doing all they can to take the next steps in their education and careers.

“We could not be prouder of them, they are an absolute credit to Coleg Cambria, to their families and our community, and we look forward to seeing how their lives develop in the years ahead – well done to you all.”

Mrs Price said the students will always be a part of the “Cambria family” as the college prepares to welcome future cohorts for the next academic year.

“As students leave, new learners begin their journey with us, and now and in the future, we will be there for them,” she said.

“We work closely with schools in north east Wales to support that transition helping them take the next step on their journey, and look forward to welcoming them in September.”

Mrs Price added: “Once again, we thank the students and their families for their commitment and hard work across the last two years and are now focused on delivering a first-class education in a welcoming environment – with facilities unmatched anywhere in the region – for those set to join us in the coming weeks.”