Chester Zoo welcomes UK-EU move on animal transfers

Chester Zoo has welcomed news that the UK government will include zoo animal transfers in veterinary agreement talks with the European Union.

Transfers of zoo animals between the UK and EU have dropped sharply since Brexit, falling from around 1,400 per year to fewer than 300 due to regulatory differences, increased paperwork and customs delays.

This disruption has affected conservation breeding programmes that rely on international transfers to maintain healthy genetic diversity in endangered species.

On 19 May, the government announced that it was working with the EU towards a new veterinary agreement, known as an SPS (sanitary and phytosanitary) deal. Although early details suggested a focus on agriculture and trade, a further update on 29 May confirmed that conservation transfers will be part of the discussions.

Rob Comley, Policy & Advocacy Manager at Chester Zoo, said: “We are cautiously optimistic now initial details of the new UK-EU deal have been announced. It aims to facilitate the safe and efficient movement of animals in and out of the UK.

“Following questions raised by supportive Members of Parliament, the Government has now assured us they are working towards a new agreement that will consider terrestrial and aquatic zoo animals.

“Though this answer only covers animals, rather than biological samples, it feels like a positive step in the right direction. It is encouraging to have official acknowledgement that the Government is considering the conservation transfer issues we have had and are actively trying to fix it.”

Zoo leaders, including Chester Zoo, have been campaigning for years to raise awareness of the impact of post-Brexit barriers on conservation science. A recent letter to Prime Minister Kier Starmer urged the government to keep zoo transfers and biological samples on the agenda.

Jamie Christon, CEO of Chester Zoo, said: “I know colleagues across the country will be relieved by the announcement.

“Since 2021, conservation animal transfers between the UK and EU have fallen by 80% – a major threat to the international breeding programmes that are essential to preventing extinction and protecting global biodiversity.

“Over the coming months, we’ll continue to highlight the urgent need to remove the unnecessary barriers that are hindering our vital conservation work.”