Chester traffic disruptions for Duke’s wedding

Chester city centre is set to experience significant traffic disruptions from 5 to 7 June due to the upcoming wedding of Hugh Grosvenor, the seventh Duke of Westminster, and Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral.

Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWAC) has advised, “Chester will be busier than usual all day on Friday, 7 June, please rethink journeys into the city centre on that day, avoiding travelling in by car if possible.”

Notice has been given regarding extensive road closures and parking suspensions in Chester to ensure public safety during the high-profile event.

The Duke of Westminster, one of the UK’s wealthiest individuals with an estimated property portfolio of £10.13 billion, will marry Olivia Henson on Friday, 7 June.

The wedding is expected to attract significant attention due to Grosvenor’s close ties with the royal family and a guest list featuring 400 attendees from prominent families, including Prince William as an usher.

Road Closures

The following roads will be closed to traffic:

From 08:00 on 5 June to 17:00 on 7 June: Hamilton Place, from Crook Street to 45m east of Goss Street.

From 07:00 on 6 June to 17:00 on 7 June: Princess Street from Northgate Street to 8m west of Northgate Street.

From 16:30 on 6 June to 17:00 on 7 June: Northgate Street from Princess Street to Eastgate Street. St Werburgh Street, full length. Eastgate Street, full length. Foregate Street from Eastgate Street to St John Street. St John Street, full length.

From 19:00 to 22:00 on 6 June and from 08:00 to 20:00 on 7 June: Bridge Street from 6m north of Feathers Lane to Watergate Street. Watergate Street, from Bridge Street to Nicholas Street.

From 05:00 to 17:00 on 7 June: Northgate Street from George Street to Princess Street. Hunter Street from Northgate Street to 155m west of Northgate Street.

For short periods between 10:00 and 13:30 on 7 June: Hunter Street from 155m west of Northgate Street to St Martins Way, including the exit of the New Market carpark.



Footpath Closures

From 20:00 on 6 June to 14:00 on 7 June: City Walls from Bell Tower Walk to steps near Frodsham Court.

On 7 June from 05:00 to 14:00: St Werburgh Street east side from the west door to Bell Tower Walk. St Werburgh Street north side from Northgate Street to the west door of Chester Cathedral.



Parking, Loading, and Unloading Suspensions

From 08:00 on 5 June to 16:00 on 7 June: Hamilton Place, from Crook Street to 45m east of Goss Street.

From 13:00 on 6 June to 16:00 on 7 June: Northgate Street from Princess Street to Eastgate Street. St Werburgh Street, full length. Eastgate Street from St Werburgh Street to Foregate Street. Foregate Street from Eastgate Street to St Johns Street.

From 15:00 on 6 June to 16:00 on 7 June: Northgate Street from George Street to Princess Street. St Johns Street from Foregate Street to Little St John Street. Hunter Street from Northgate Street to St Martins Way. Princess Street from Northgate Street to 8m west of Northgate Street. Goss Street, west side from Hamilton Place to 40m south of Hamilton Place.

From 15:00 on 6 June to 13:00 on 7 June: Grosvenor Street south side from Cuppin Street to Castle Street.



Residents and visitors are urged to plan their journeys and avoid traveling into Chester city centre if possible during these dates to minimize disruptions.