Bowel screening age reduced to include 51-year olds in Wales

From today, individuals between the ages of 51 and 54 in Wales will automatically receive bowel screening kits by post, following a decision to expand the age bracket for screenings.

The move is part of a phased strategy aimed at lowering the screening age to 50 by 2024, in line with recommendations from the UK National Screening Committee.

Bowel cancer, one of the most prevalent cancers in Wales, has witnessed nearly 7,000 registered cases between 2018 and 2020.

However, the survival rate remains promising, especially when detected early.

Evidence suggests that almost 90% of individuals survive bowel cancer if diagnosed and treated in the preliminary stages.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan emphasised the importance of early detection, noting that symptoms might not be evident even in the initial phases of the disease.

"Early detection and treatment drastically improve survival rates," she commented, urging individuals to utilise their screening kits promptly upon receipt.

Following the introduction of the FIT (Faecal Immunochemical Test) home testing kit in 2019, there has been a positive surge in screening uptake.

This easy-to-use kit, with heightened sensitivity, has enhanced the early detection rate for those at risk, leading to a 65% screening uptake amongst men and women aged 55 to 74.

Last year marked another progressive step, with screening access broadened for those aged 55-57.

The ongoing expansion to include 51-54-year-olds further underscores the commitment to early detection and treatment in Wales.

Minister for Health and Social Services Eluned Morgan said:

I am very pleased to see more people in Wales having access to these precautionary, and sometimes lifesaving, bowel screenings. Last year, we widened access to bowel cancer screening to those aged 55-57. This next phase will now extend screening to people aged between 51-54 and we plan to lower the age to 50 in 2024. Over the next two years we are also increasing the sensitivity of the test to make it even more effective at detecting cancer. Although it is reassuring to see good uptake rates of the screening test so far, around a third of people still don't take up the offer. So, I would encourage everyone who is sent a kit to take the test as it could be life-saving.

Genevieve Edwards, Chief Executive at Bowel Cancer UK says:

This is fantastic news and a massive step in the right direction towards screening from 50 in Wales, which we've long campaigned for. Screening is one of the best ways to diagnose bowel cancer early, when it's much easier to treat, or in some cases prevent it from developing in the first place, and so inviting more people to take part is welcomed. We encourage everyone to complete the test when they receive it.

A recent survey by Public Health Wales reveals a positive inclination towards bowel screenings. Around 90% of participants affirmed they would return a screening kit, with 80% unembarrassed about performing the test.

To further buttress the early detection campaign, Public Health Wales has initiated a promotional drive targeting those between 51 and 74. The aim is to mitigate any surrounding stigma and offer the requisite resources and support.

Steve Court, Head of Bowel Screening Wales at Public Health Wales, said:

I'm delighted that we're expanding the bowel cancer screening programme to include those aged 51 to 54 in Wales. Bowel screening can help find bowel cancer at an early stage, when you don't have any symptoms. Early detection is so important because at least 9 out of 10 people will survive bowel cancer if it's found and treated early. Bowel screening also detects and removes pre-cancerous polyps that if left in the bowel could develop into cancer. The invitation and test kit will be arriving via post to those who are eligible over the next 12 months. The home test kit is easy to complete and to send to our laboratory for analysis. I would urge everyone who receives an invitation to take up their offer. It could save their life.

