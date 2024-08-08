Ambitious Chester sign new water deal

Ambitious Chester FC have their sights set on promotion from the National League North this season and in a refreshing change to matchday preparations have signed a new water deal.

Gone are the days of filling up containers from the tap and instead the players will be quenching their thirst with bottles of White Rock Still Water supplied as a sponsorship deal with Harlech Foodservice.

The carbon footprint couldn’t be much smaller either with Harlech’s Chester depot on Bumpers Lane just a few hundred yards from the football club’s Deva Stadium and to boost the Blues’ green credentials the bottles have smaller labels and are made from lightweight recycled plastic.

Another new signing is ex-Curzon Ashton goalkeeper Cam Mason whose matchday equipment will include a bottle of White Rock and he said: “It’s vital to keep hydrated and it’s a real positive to have a quality product like this to drink.

“Chester is a massive club at this level and they’ve got ambitious plans and I hope the experience I bring will help them this season.”

Chester General Manager Albert Davies said: “Support like this from Harlech Foodservice is so valuable to us as a fan-owned club because it makes a big difference to the team.

“It’s fantastic and we really appreciate the backing we are receiving from Harlech who are such near neighbours of ours and who supply the GWG Catering outlets at the club.

“We’re really excited about the new season. We’ve made some big signings including Cam, players who have been promoted before, so we are very optimistic and feel we can have a really memorable campaign with Calum McIntyre as manager.”

The connection with Harlech Foodservice even extends to Harlech’s Regional Sales Manager for the UK Simon Fowles who was with Chester as a schoolboy while the deal was clinched by Marie Clerkin, Account Manager for Chester.

She said: “It’s a nice short run for us to supply the caterers here at Chester FC and as a local business we want to support an important institution like the football club.

“They are a community club and we want to get behind them and help them get back to where they belong.

“They have really loyal supporters and they have stuck with them through thick and thin and let’s hope they have some success this season.”