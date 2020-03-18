North Wales health board takes ‘difficult decision’ to stop number of services including non-urgent operations

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board says it has taken the ‘difficult decision’ to begin to postpone some procedures as it gears up to deal with a surge in Covid-19 patients needing hospital care.

Postponements across North Wales in non-urgent operations, procedures, and outpatient appointments will begin from Thursday 19 March.

The Health Board says it will contact every patient whose planned care procedure or appointment has been postponed.

A statement says: “We ask that patients do not contact our hospitals or departments to find out if their procedure has been postponed. This will ensure our staff can focus on preparations to care for an expected increase in patients with Covid-19.

We will be prioritising those patients across North Wales who are in need of the most urgent care, for example people in need of cancer treatment.”

Simon Dean, Interim Chief Executive, said: “As part of our preparations to care for an anticipated increase in the number of patients with Covid-19, we have made the very difficult decision to start postponing non-urgent surgery and outpatient appointments. This is in line with national guidance.

Dr David Fearnley, Executive Medical Director said: “We know that there are many people expecting to undergo a procedure or examination over the coming weeks, who in some cases have already waited a long time. We are extremely sorry for any disruption, anxiety or discomfort this decision may cause.

“We will be doing all we can to prioritise patients in the most urgent need of care.

“I want to thank people across North Wales for their continued support and understanding of the unprecedented challenges we face in tackling Covid-19.

“We would ask you to please continue to follow the national advice and guidance provided by Public Health Wales, as well as checking local information about service availability provided by the Health Board.”