Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 24th Jun 2025

Updated: Tue 24th Jun

Wrexham Police FC and Broughton United Vets unite for fundraiser

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Wrexham Police FC will take on Broughton United Veterans in a charity match at Airbus Broughton on Sunday 3 August. Kick-off at 3 pm, with all proceeds going to Broughton United.

Broughton United FC is a family oriented, community driven club with more than 500 registered players across 30 teams, from under-5s to veterans.

All funds raised will cover new kits, essential training equipment and running costs such as venue hire and matchday expenses.

Sgt Dave Smith of Wrexham Police said: “Broughton United also play an integral role in the local community and reflect the values of a family club. We are proud to support grassroots football by helping to purchase kits and training equipment, so the club and its players can continue to grow and develop.”

Wrexham Police FC has a strong charitable track record, having raised over £60,000 for children’s wards, hospices, homeless groups, food banks and domestic abuse safety units through previous regular charity matches and community events.

Spectators and local businesses are invited to donate on the day or via the club’s GoFundMe page to help maintain football accessible for all in Flintshire.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]

Latest News

  • Church leaders deny blocking Flintshire super-school meeting debate
  • Ambitious Welsh law lacks teeth and laughable budget, committee hears
  • Early risers queue as Food Warehouse opens in Queensferry


    • Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Church leaders deny blocking Flintshire super-school meeting debate

    News

    Ambitious Welsh law lacks teeth and laughable budget, committee hears

    News

    Early risers queue as Food Warehouse opens in Queensferry

    News

    Survey finds cyberbullying and sexting rates among 11-16 year-olds high in Flintshire

    News

    UK Industrial Strategy promises growth and jobs for North Wales

    News

    Simplify Connection: Quickly Make Connections with a QR Code Generator for Free

    News

    Coleg Cambria appeals refusal of Deeside all-weather pitch

    News

    Mold Market to host Young Trader Awards regional final

    News

    Flintshire’s Nice-Pak welcomes Wales’ plastic wipe ban

    News




    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn