Wrexham Police FC and Broughton United Vets unite for fundraiser

Wrexham Police FC will take on Broughton United Veterans in a charity match at Airbus Broughton on Sunday 3 August. Kick-off at 3 pm, with all proceeds going to Broughton United.

Broughton United FC is a family oriented, community driven club with more than 500 registered players across 30 teams, from under-5s to veterans.

All funds raised will cover new kits, essential training equipment and running costs such as venue hire and matchday expenses.

Sgt Dave Smith of Wrexham Police said: “Broughton United also play an integral role in the local community and reflect the values of a family club. We are proud to support grassroots football by helping to purchase kits and training equipment, so the club and its players can continue to grow and develop.”

Wrexham Police FC has a strong charitable track record, having raised over £60,000 for children’s wards, hospices, homeless groups, food banks and domestic abuse safety units through previous regular charity matches and community events.

Spectators and local businesses are invited to donate on the day or via the club’s GoFundMe page to help maintain football accessible for all in Flintshire.

