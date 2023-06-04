Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 4th Jun 2023

Wrexham Glyndwr manager aims to “place Wales’s needs at the heart of everything” in new role

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Wrexham Glyndwr University’s (WGU) Student Recruitment Manager has been elected as joint-Chair of HELOA Wales – the professional association of higher education staff. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Ben Kibble-Smith has been appointed joint-Chair, alongside Llinos Williams, Schools Liaison Officer at Bangor University – with Llinos chairing for the first 18 months and Ben in the role of vice-Chair, before he takes on the remaining 18 months of the term. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Speaking after being jointly elected, Ben says that among his top priorities as Chair will be championing the needs of Welsh students, as well as strengthening connections between higher education institutions across Wales. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have been elected alongside Llinos – firstly, to have two joint-Chairs from North Wales is fantastic, not only does it mean we’re better connecting our institutions with others in the higher education sector but it also means that we will be able to further strengthen relationships with colleagues from across Wales. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I believe serving as an elected member for HELOA Wales brings about some fantastic opportunities and I have a number of aims I want to achieve during my time in the role, including championing the needs of Welsh students, bringing about better connections between higher education institutions across Wales, as well as seeking high-quality training opportunities for colleagues from the HELOA network and wider. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Ultimately, my overarching aim is to place Wales’s needs at the heart of everything that I do in this role – and I feel privileged to have the chance to do so. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I’m looking forward to what the next few years hold and strengthening our wider network at WGU.” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In his role at WGU, Ben is responsible for outreach, school and college activity, events and widening participation in higher education. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Student wellbeing and connection to nature at the heart of project launch
  • Theatr Clwyd’s family arts festival set for Wepre Park this July
  • Fears Welsh Water errors will hamper environmental improvements for rivers

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Student wellbeing and connection to nature at the heart of project launch

    News

    Theatr Clwyd’s family arts festival set for Wepre Park this July

    News

    Fears Welsh Water errors will hamper environmental improvements for rivers

    News

    Mold based P&A Group and North Wales Wildlife Trust partner for environmental change

    News

    Tata: Public backs green transition for UK steel industry, new poll finds

    News

    Chester shop and owner ordered to pay over £10,000 for selling illegal tobacco products

    News

    Summer exploration unleashed in Flintshire’s Countryside and Coast

    News

    Flintshire Council to consult on extending dog control rules in public areas

    News

    Detailed plans for brand new £110m Women and Children’s building at the Countess of Chester Hospital to be unveiled

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn