Posted: Sat 26th Feb 2022

Witness appeal after two people killed in collision on A55 near Broughton

North Wales Police are today investigating a serious road traffic collision on the A55 near Broughton, where sadly two people died.

The collision occurred at just after 12.15pm this afternoon and involved multiple vehicles, with some eyewitness accounts referring to a car going the ‘wrong way’ on the road.

Sergeant Liam Morris of the Roads Policing Unit is appealing for witnesses.

He said: “I extend my heartfelt sympathy for the families involved.

“I urge anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact us immediately to assist us with our investigation. I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage of a red Audi TT driving erratically at around this time.

“If you or someone you know has information that could help us with the investigation, please contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit via our LiveChat service, or by calling 101, quoting reference B027422.”

As of 5:30PM the road remains closed.



