Wing boost for Broughton after AviLease signs Airbus order

AviLease, the Saudi Arabian aircraft leasing firm, has placed a significant order for Airbus aircraft at the 2025 Paris Airshow.

The deal includes 10 A350F freighters and 30 A320neo Family jets, with the option to increase the total to 22 A350F and 55 A320neo aircraft.

The aircraft will support AviLease’s global growth plans and provide fuel-efficient solutions to its airline customers.

Edward O’Byrne, CEO of AviLease, said: “We are proud to establish an Airbus order book, strengthening our position as a full-service, investment grade global lessor. The addition of these latest generation aircraft enhances our ability to offer modern, fuel-efficient fleet solutions to our airline partners in Saudi Arabia and around the world. We thank our local partners and Airbus for the strong long-term partnership we have established and look forward to placing these aircraft across our valued customer base.”

Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus EVP Sales, said: “We are delighted to welcome AviLease as Airbus’ latest customer with this significant order for the all new A350F and leading A320neo Family. The A350F will set the benchmark in air cargo, offering at least 20% reduced fuel burn, better loading capacity and increased range, while the A320neo Family continues to be the world’s most popular single-aisle aircraft.”

Wings for the A350F are being produced at Airbus’s Broughton facility, which recently completed the first-ever wingset for the new freighter.

The wings, based on the A350 passenger aircraft design, are built on the same production line, allowing for greater efficiency.

They are made from advanced composite materials to reduce weight and improve aerodynamic performance.

The completed wings are transported by BelugaXL aircraft to Bremen, Germany, for final equipping before moving on to Toulouse for assembly.

Two A350F test aircraft are currently in development ahead of a flight test programme beginning in 2026.

Speaking last month, Paul Kilmister, Head of Widebody Wings at Airbus Broughton, said: “This is a proud moment for everyone at Broughton, completing the first ever A350F wingset. With almost 1,400 orders for the A350, including 63 A350F, Broughton will continue to play a critical role in the future of the programme, supporting Airbus’ growth in passenger and freight markets.

“The A350F is poised to shape the future of air freight, offering operators a more efficient, and versatile solution for decades to come.”