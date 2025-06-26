Welsh Government unveils major planning reforms

Reforms designed to make Wales the fastest country in the UK for determining planning applications have been announced by the Welsh Government.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, unveiled the plans at the Royal Town Planning Institute Cymru Conference in Cardiff on Thursday.

The reforms aim to speed up infrastructure decisions, create new jobs and drive economic growth, with nearly £9 million of direct investment to strengthen the capacity of key planning services.

Rebecca Evans said: “An efficient planning system is essential for creating the homes, jobs and infrastructure Wales needs, while also enhancing our environment and strengthening our communities.

“I am determined to make Wales the fastest country in the UK to determine infrastructure applications. This ambition extends to all planning applications, recognising that this will drive economic growth across our nation.”

Key measures announced include:

£9 million investment in services provided by Planning and Environment Decisions Wales, Natural Resources Wales and the Welsh Government’s Planning Directorate.

New fee regulations, due by the end of the year, to generate revenue that will be reinvested into planning services.

Funding for two Senior Planner roles in an expanded North Wales Shared Planning Service.

A new Town Planning Bursaries scheme to help graduates qualify in planning.

Workforce planning research commissioned from RTPI Cymru to shape a long-term strategy for public sector planning.

Digital improvements will also be introduced through the Centre for Digital Public Services to modernise public engagement and planning information standards.

The reforms build on recent developments, including the delegation of decisions for national significance projects, the Infrastructure (Wales) Act receiving Royal Assent, and the upcoming Planning (Wales) Bill.

Rebecca Evans said: “These reforms represent a step change in how planning works in Wales.

“By investing in our planning services, developing digital solutions, and growing the planning profession, we are creating a planning system that will drive sustainable economic growth, deliver the infrastructure Wales needs, and create good jobs across the country.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Email: [email protected]

Latest News