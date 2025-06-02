Welsh Government increases grants for adult learners

Applications are now open for the Welsh Government Learning Grant for Further Education, offering increased financial support to adult learners aged 19 and over.

Learners enrolled in further education courses in Wales could receive up to £1,919 for the 2025/26 academic year.

Part-time students may be eligible for up to £959.

The non-repayable grant is available to students with a household income of £18,370 or less.

It aims to help cover education-related costs such as books, travel and equipment, easing financial pressure amid rising living costs.

The Welsh Government said the increased grant level for this year is designed to widen access to education and support adult learners who might otherwise struggle to continue their studies.

Owen, a Motor Vehicle student at Brecon College who currently receives the grant, said:

“The Welsh Government Learning Grant has greatly benefited my educational experience due to it providing the necessary financial support to excel in my course.”

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Vikki Howells, said:

“Education should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their financial circumstances. The Welsh Government Learning Grant for Further Education provides vital support for adult learners, and I am proud that we have been able to increase the amount given to learners to better support them in their educational journey and help make a difference to their future.

I strongly encourage anyone aged 19 or over in further education to check their eligibility for this grant and apply now.”

More details on how to apply and full eligibility criteria are available on the Student Finance Wales website or through local further education colleges.