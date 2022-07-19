Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 19th Jul 2022

Welsh footballers and Welsh Government team up to tackle online sexual harassment

The Football Association of Wales and the Welsh Government have launched a new video, featuring several Cymru players, that aims to help tackle the issue of online sexual harassment.

The video, ‘Calling Out: Online Sexual Harassment’, reveals conversations between Cymru international footballers Joe Allen, Lily Woodham, Esther Morgan and Joe Morrell, encouraging young people to speak up about sexual harassment online and the importance of both boys and men calling out the behaviour.

The video is one of a series of three from the FAW which will be published across Hwb, with conversations covering the topics of online misogyny, the importance of challenging attitudes and safely reporting inappropriate behaviour.

The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, recently visited Porth Community School, where he joined pupils for a lesson on tackling the problem of online sexual harassment and where the new video was first viewed by pupils and school staff.

Jeremy Miles said: “Online sexual harassment has become an increasingly common and challenging issue and one that can have a huge impact on people subjected to it.

“The new video will equip our education practitioners with the tools to support important conversations with young people about the seriousness of the issue – what it looks like, how to report inappropriate behaviour and how to get further advice, via our Hwb platform for schools.

“Our Welsh international footballers, with their unprecedented success on the field, are such strong role models for children and young people, so it’s fantastic to have them leading by example in speaking up about this issue.”

FAW Safeguarding & Player Welfare Manager, Sian Jones, said: “It is brilliant to see our Cymru male and female players coming together and using their platform to discuss this important issue.

“The FAW is committed to ensuring that young people are safe on and off the pitch and working with our players in their capacity as role models and key partners, such as Welsh Government, is critical in helping us achieve this. We want children and young people to feel comfortable to talk about matters such as online sexual harassment and know how to seek further support if needed.”

Cymru and Swansea City player, Joe Allen, said: “It has been shocking to hear how many young girls and women are experiencing online sexual harassment. It has really shown that there is a need for more education on both the topic and scale of things.

“There is so much work to be done to put an end to this behaviour, but I hope that the conversations between myself and my Cymru teammates will encourage people to call out this behaviour and for those who may be suffering it, as tough as it may be, reporting it is vital.”

