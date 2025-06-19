Warning issued as Welsh wildfires quadruple

The Wales Wildfire Board is urging the public to take extra precautions this summer after Fire and Rescue Services across Wales recorded a 407% increase in wildfires between March and May 2025 compared with the same period last year.

The Board is calling on residents and visitors to be “Wildfire Wise” and adopt safer outdoor habits to help protect the countryside, particularly as warmer weather encourages more people to enjoy outdoor activities.

Andrew Wright, Chair of the Wales Wildfire Board, said: “As the seasons change, and the promise of warmer weather is on the horizon, it is the ideal time to enjoy a variety of outdoor activities, book your staycations or holidays, take your family on a camping trip, or just enjoy your local area.

“We are encouraging all members of our communities to respect our countryside and play their part in safeguarding our environment and keeping our communities safe.”

The Board highlighted the dangers posed by wildfires during dry spring and summer months, noting that fires can spread quickly and cause widespread destruction to land, wildlife, and property.

Andrew added: “Every year, fire is responsible for the destruction of thousands of hectares of countryside, open space and wildlife habitats. We want to work with our communities to build a healthier and resilient countryside and to develop a more biodiverse countryside for the future.”

Wildfires also carry long-term impacts on public health, local economies, and environmental sustainability. “Air quality is severely compromised during and after wildfires. Smoke can travel hundreds of miles, affecting communities far removed from the flames,” said Andrew.

He continued: “The economic fallout from wildfires is also often misunderstood and, in many cases, is profound and long-lasting. In addition to immediate firefighting costs, communities face prolonged impacts on tourism, agriculture, and local businesses.”

Andrew said wildfires disrupt ecosystems and increase risks of soil erosion, water quality problems, and climate change effects. “The carbon released during wildfires contributes to greenhouse gas emissions, intensifying the cycle of climate risk,” he said.

The Board is working on community-focused initiatives including education, land management innovations, and ecological restoration to enhance wildfire preparedness and recovery.

“We are urging policymakers, community leaders, and individuals to come together to play their part in investing in and supporting preventive measures, affected communities, and advocating for sustainable practices,” said Andrew.

More information and resources are available on the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Services website at https://www.mawwfire.gov.uk/eng/campaigns-and-consultations/wildfirewise/

Suspicious activity in the countryside should be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by calling 101. In emergencies, dial 999.

