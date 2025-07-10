Wales to launch £1 bus travel for 16-21-year-olds from September

Young people aged 16 to 21 across Wales will be able to travel on buses for just £1 from 1 September under a new Welsh Government scheme.

Single fares will cost £1 and £3 day passes will also be available, allowing unlimited travel on participating bus services for a year.

The scheme will be extended to five to 15-year-olds from November, with current reduced fares remaining in place until then.

Sixteen to 21-year-olds who do not already have a free mytravelpass will be able to apply from 21 July. More details on the scheme and how to apply are available at mytravelpass.tfw.wales.

Speaking at the launch event at Newport Bus Station, First Minister Eluned Morgan said: “Cutting the cost of travel for young people and providing better transport for all is one of our top priorities. We are delivering our promises to young people across Wales.

“This investment will make a real difference to communities all over Wales, but especially in rural areas.”

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, added: “I am delighted to be launching a scheme that offers affordable bus travel for young people to help them access education, training, employment, and leisure, as well as supporting our efforts to encourage more people to use public transport, reduce carbon emissions and tackle poverty.

“As we approach the summer holidays, I want to encourage all those who haven’t signed up for a free mytravelpass to do so from the 21st July, this will mean they can take advantage of £1 bus fares from 1 September.

“I’m also pleased we will be able to extend the scheme to five to 15-years-olds from November.”

The Welsh Government is providing £15 million over two financial years (2025-26 and 2026-27) to support £1 bus fares for 16 to 21-year-olds as part of a budget deal with Welsh Liberal Democrats leader Jane Dodds.

An additional £7 million will fund the extension of the scheme to five to 15-year-olds from 3 November.

