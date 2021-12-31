Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 31st Dec 2021

Visiting restrictions reintroduced at the Countess of Chester Hospital “in line with national guidance.”

Visiting restrictions have been reintroduced this week at the Countess of Chester Hospital “in line with national guidance.”

Limited visiting times on inpatient wards at the hospital had only just been reintroduced the week before.

Visiting at the hospital was suspended in September due to the increased prevalence of COVID-19.

A hospital spokesperson said on Wednesday, 29 December: “Visiting will not be permitted unless under exceptional circumstances in COVID-positive areas.”

”These visiting arrangements, which are in line with national and regional NHS guidance, will be under constant review, with visiting in individual areas and the wider hospital potentially being restricted further as required.”

“The following areas are not included: Emergency Department (A&E), Acute Medical Unit (AMU), Respiratory Support Unit (RSU), Ward 43 and Women’s and Children’s services. To discuss arrangements in these areas, please speak to these wards directly on a case-by-case basis. Information about maternity visiting arrangements is on our website here.”

 



