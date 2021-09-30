Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 30th Sep 2021

Visiting at Countess of Chester hospital “suspended again due to increased prevalence’ of COVID-19”

Visiting at the Countess of Chester is being suspended again due to the increased prevalence of COVID-19.

The change has been made “because the health, safety and wellbeing of our patients, communities and staff which remain our absolute priority.” The hospital has said.

An update of the hospital’s website states that the “change applies to adult inpatients only.”

“The existing arrangements for visiting in maternity and paediatrics will remain the same.”

“The same exceptions as in the first lock down will be put back into place, with visiting available to support patients receiving end of life care and deteriorating patients to see their families.”

“In addition, those patients who are living with dementia, learning disability or other condition where the family or a carer can meet their need best. ”

“To maintain safety throughout this period a risk assessment will be completed. The restricted visiting will remain in place for an initial two-week period and will then be reviewed.”

“In these circumstances one visitor will be allowed and arrangements can be made in liaison with the ward or department team.”

“Our Family Support Team is available to help patients and loved ones remain in close contact by email, phone or video calls.”

“You can contact them by calling 01244363941 or emailing coch.familysupportteam@nhs.net. More information is on our website here: https://bit.ly/3ogY4G9”



