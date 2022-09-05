Very slow traffic through Shotton following collision
|
Listen to this article
There are reports of very heavy traffic through Shotton following a collision.
The incident involving two vehicles has happened near the Central Hotel Wetherspoons.
Traffic is very slow on Chester Road West from Deeside Leisure Centre through to Shotton.
A local traffic report states: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash, wo vehicles involved on B5129 Chester Road West both ways at The Central Hotel.”
Read Next
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com