Very slow traffic through Shotton following collision

There are reports of very heavy traffic through Shotton following a collision.

The incident involving two vehicles has happened near the Central Hotel Wetherspoons.

Traffic is very slow on Chester Road West from Deeside Leisure Centre through to Shotton.

A local traffic report states: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash, wo vehicles involved on B5129 Chester Road West both ways at The Central Hotel.”

