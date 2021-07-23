Very heavy traffic on A55 and A494 through Deeside following a collision

There are some lengthy delays on the A494 through Deeside and A55 westbound following a collision.

“One lane closed and queueing traffic due to accident on A55 North Wales Expressway Westbound between J34 A494 Mold Road (Ewloe) and J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop).

Congestion to Junction 35 (Dobshill Interchange). Lane two (of two) is closed.”

The additional travel time from the westbound A494 at Sealand up to the A55 Northop is quoted at 48 minutes.

From the A55 at Dobshill to Northop it is an additional 28 minutes.

The arrival of the school summer holidays in England and Wales will be marked by drivers taking an estimated 11.5m leisure trips by car between today and the end of the weekend, a study by the RAC and INRIX suggests.

The RAC expects toda to be the busiest days on the roads in this period with around 2.3m leisure trips made by drivers.

Journey times are likely to be severely affected with transport analytics experts INRIX predicting a 29% increase in delays on Friday, compared to typical July travel times.

RAC Breakdown spokesman Simon Williams said: “We seem to have all the elements of a perfect storm on the UK’s roads this summer – with millions of drivers having already planned their staycation trips, plus the very real prospect of huge numbers more booking last minute if their foreign travel plans end in tatters because of Covid travel restrictions.

“With the current heatwave, the scene is really set for an incredibly busy few weeks on the country’s roads, whether that’s on motorways or on smaller, minor routes that take people to popular tourist destinations by the coast or in the countryside. It’s never been more important to plan ahead to avoid the busiest times.

“With the roads likely to be so busy, we’re expecting the numbers of people needing our help to rocket, but it’s not too late to reduce your chances of breaking down. This is why we can’t stress enough how important checking tyres, oil and coolant levels is.

“We’re taking steps to prepare for the unprecedented demand the breakdown industry is facing this summer due to both the UK staycation and the impact of the current self-isolation rules on staffing levels. We’ll be doing all we can to get to those members who do break down as quickly as possible, in these very challenging circumstances.”