Vauxhall owner expected to announce today plans to make electric vans at Ellesmere Port factory

The future of Vauxhall’s Ellesmere Port car plant looks set to be secured.

Parent company Stellantis will announce the production of a new electric van at the Cheshire site, according to reports.

Stellantis is expected to confirm it will make a new model of commercial vehicle at the factory, which currently builds the Astra estate car.

Vauxhall’s parent company will announce an investment in the low hundreds of millions of pounds at the site to manufacture electric vans, which are in growing demand thanks to the booming home delivery market.

The decision to locate electric van production at Ellesmere Port follows months of talks with the UK government over financial support and will secure hundreds of jobs.

More to follow…