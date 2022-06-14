Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 14th Jun 2022

Updated: Tue 14th Jun

Van fire closes A55 in Flintshire

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The A55 is closed in both directions near Holywell due to a van fire.

The road is closed between Junction 31 at Caerwys and J32 at Holywell as firefighters deal with the blaze.

“Road closed and slow traffic due to vehicle fire on A55 North Wales Expressway both ways from J31 A5151 (Caerwys) to J32 A5026 (Holywell).”

“The road has been fully closed due to a van ablaze on the main carriageway.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Call for action after North Wales passengers forced to squeeze onto packed train

News

Used cooking oil being targeted by thieves in Flintshire

News

Warning over WhatApp scam that claims to be giving away free Heineken for Fathers Day

News

Welsh Government unveils ambitious plan to eliminate new HIV infections and end stigma in Wales

News

Flint Community Fridge goes from strength to strength and is now looking for new volunteers

News

Police appeal for help in finding missing man from Chester last seen on Monday

News

Warning of long delays on A55 from Broughton to Chester due to roadworks

News

Video: Large fire and rescue response to fire at Grosvenor Garden Centre

News

Charity’s friendship and relationship services in Flintshire seeks new volunteers

News





Read 454,037 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn