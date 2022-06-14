Van fire closes A55 in Flintshire

The A55 is closed in both directions near Holywell due to a van fire.

The road is closed between Junction 31 at Caerwys and J32 at Holywell as firefighters deal with the blaze.

“Road closed and slow traffic due to vehicle fire on A55 North Wales Expressway both ways from J31 A5151 (Caerwys) to J32 A5026 (Holywell).”

“The road has been fully closed due to a van ablaze on the main carriageway.”