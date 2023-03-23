Two lanes of M56 closed heading towards North Wales following a collision
Two lanes on the M56 westbound have been closed following a collision.
The incident happened on the North Wales bound carriageway between Junction 11 (A56 Chester Road, Preston Brook) and Junction 12 (A557, Runcorn).
The collision has resulted in significant delays for motorists, with lanes two and three (of three) currently closed.
Traffic is queueing in the affected area, and travel time is estimated to be around 30 minutes longer than usual.
Authorities are on the scene, working to clear the carriageway and restore normal traffic flow as soon as possible.
Motorists are advised to approach the area with caution and seek alternative routes if possible, to avoid further congestion.
#M56 westbound between J11 and J12, near #Hatton heading towards #Runcorn
2 lanes (of 3) are closed due to a collision.
Emergency services, including @NWMPG are in attendance.
Delays of 30 minutes; just over 3 miles of congestion on the approach. pic.twitter.com/VQoCcceYp8
— National Highways: North-West (@HighwaysNWEST) March 23, 2023
