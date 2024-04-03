Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 3rd Apr 2024

Two hour delays on M6 in Cheshire due to an overturned HGV

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

National Highways is warning drivers of huge delays on the M6 in Cheshire due to an overturned lorry.

The incident has happened between J20 (M56) and J19 (A556).

Two lanes of the three lanes closed for a complex recovery operation of a lorry which partially overturned onto the verge earlier this morning.

National Highways has said: “There are long delays of at least 120 minutes above usual journey times between J22 and J19.”

“Recovery is ongoing at scene but it is a protracted operation requiring substantial lifting equipment.”

“If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

A local traffic report for the area states: “Severe delays and two lanes closed due to recovery work and earlier overturned vehicle on M6 Southbound from J20 M56 J9 (Lymm Interchange) to J19 A556 (Knutsford).”

“Congestion to J21A (Croft Interchange, Also slow through Mere. Lanes one and two (of three) are closed.”

“A complex recovery is in progress to retrieve a HGV which has come off the carriageway.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News

  • Work to install anti-terrorism bollards on roads around Chester Racecourse gets underway
  • Shotton church targeted by anti social and criminal damage incidents
  • Updated: Main Road in Broughton back open following earlier collision

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Work to install anti-terrorism bollards on roads around Chester Racecourse gets underway

    News

    Shotton church targeted by anti social and criminal damage incidents

    News

    Updated: Main Road in Broughton back open following earlier collision

    News

    Deeside: Andy’s Man Club launches second support group to meet demand

    News

    Wales’ R&D-intensive businesses are driving innovation and value creation

    News

    Chester: Storyhouse to Hold Open Auditions for The Wonderful Wizard of Oz at Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre

    News

    Ten minute ‘sin bin’ set to be introduced across grassroots football in Wales next season

    News

    Deeside based paper recycler Allan Morris bought by Swedish firm

    News

    Flintshire country park plans 12 new holiday lodges amid previous planning hurdles

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn