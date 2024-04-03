Two hour delays on M6 in Cheshire due to an overturned HGV

National Highways is warning drivers of huge delays on the M6 in Cheshire due to an overturned lorry.

The incident has happened between J20 (M56) and J19 (A556).

Two lanes of the three lanes closed for a complex recovery operation of a lorry which partially overturned onto the verge earlier this morning.

National Highways has said: “There are long delays of at least 120 minutes above usual journey times between J22 and J19.”

“Recovery is ongoing at scene but it is a protracted operation requiring substantial lifting equipment.”

“If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

A local traffic report for the area states: “Severe delays and two lanes closed due to recovery work and earlier overturned vehicle on M6 Southbound from J20 M56 J9 (Lymm Interchange) to J19 A556 (Knutsford).”

“Congestion to J21A (Croft Interchange, Also slow through Mere. Lanes one and two (of three) are closed.”

“A complex recovery is in progress to retrieve a HGV which has come off the carriageway.”