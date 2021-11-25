Deeside.com > News

Traffic Officers dealing with a collision on the A494 in Deeside

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police and traffic officers dealing with a collision on the A494 in Deeside.

Its understood two vehicles have been involved in the collision on the westbound side outside the former RAF Sealand site.

Several lorries and a car can be seen on Traffic Wales cameras on the hard shoulder of the A494.

A traffic report for the area states:

“Slow traffic due to accident, two vehicles involved on A494 Southbound (westbound!) (between Woodbank Junction (Shotwick / Birkenhead Turn Off) and A548 (Drome Corner). Awaiting confirmation on restrictions. ”

There is also reports of another collision involving two vehicles on A548 Weighbridge Road at Deeside Industrial Estate. “Traffic is coping well.”

 

 



