Police and traffic officers dealing with a collision on the A494 in Deeside.
Its understood two vehicles have been involved in the collision on the westbound side outside the former RAF Sealand site.
Several lorries and a car can be seen on Traffic Wales cameras on the hard shoulder of the A494.
A traffic report for the area states:
“Slow traffic due to accident, two vehicles involved on A494 Southbound (westbound!) (between Woodbank Junction (Shotwick / Birkenhead Turn Off) and A548 (Drome Corner). Awaiting confirmation on restrictions. ”
There is also reports of another collision involving two vehicles on A548 Weighbridge Road at Deeside Industrial Estate. “Traffic is coping well.”
