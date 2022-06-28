Traffic lights damaged following crash on A548 in Gronant

The A548 is partially blocked in Lower Gronant following a road traffic collision.

Two vehicles are reported to be involved, traffic lights have been damaged as a result of the collision.

A traffic report for the area states: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash, two vehicles involved and traffic signal failure on A548 Mostyn Road near Lower Gronant turn off. ”

“Police confirm the traffic lights have also been damaged due to the accident and recovery has been requested.”

“Affecting traffic between Prestatyn and Ffynnongroyw.”