Posted: Fri 3rd Jun 2022

Traffic building up on A55 in Flintshire following a collision

Traffic is building up on A55 in Flintshire following a collision.

The incident has happened on the eastbound side at Northop.

One lane is reported to be blocked, Traffic Wales has asked drivers to “pass with care.”

There is over 4 miles of stationary traffic on the eastbound side with delays quoted at 20 minutes.

A local traffic report states: “Queueing traffic on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound from J32 A5026 (Holywell) to J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop).”

One lane is also closed on the A494 westbound in Queensferry due to emergency barrier repairs.



