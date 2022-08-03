Traffic building on A55 in Flintshire following a collision involving a lorry

Traffic is building on A55 in Flintshire following a collision involving a lorry.

The incident has happened on the eastbound side between Northop Hall and Ewloe.

There is nearly three miles of queuing traffic due to a lane closure which is adding around 25 minutes to journeys.

A traffic report for the area states: “One lane closed and queueing traffic due to a collision on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound from J33A (Northop Hall West) to J34 A494 (Ewloe). Lane one (of two) is closed.”