Traffic building on A55 in Flintshire following a collision involving a lorry
|
Listen to this article
Traffic is building on A55 in Flintshire following a collision involving a lorry.
The incident has happened on the eastbound side between Northop Hall and Ewloe.
There is nearly three miles of queuing traffic due to a lane closure which is adding around 25 minutes to journeys.
A traffic report for the area states: “One lane closed and queueing traffic due to a collision on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound from J33A (Northop Hall West) to J34 A494 (Ewloe). Lane one (of two) is closed.”
#A55 travelling Eastbound between J33A Northop Hall and J34 Ewloe Loop.
Please allow extra time for your journey if you're travelling in the area this afternoon.
⛔Lane one is closed and will remain closed until recovery arrives on scene. https://t.co/At7kcrPms3 pic.twitter.com/doZ0iKfp02
— Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) August 3, 2022
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com