Traffic at a standstill on A55 in Flintshire following a collision

Traffic is queuing on the A55 in Flintshire after a collision. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The incident happened on the westbound side by the Halkyn Travelodge junction. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The carriageway is reported to be partially blocked queueing traffic stretching for nearly three miles. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Emergency services are on the scene. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Delays are quoted at around 35 minutes. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

⚠️ Warning ⚠️ ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ❗ Collision ❗#A55 westbound J32B Halkyn. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ Traffic Officers and Emergency Services en route. pic.twitter.com/T05RmB3Vws ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ — Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) June 10, 2023 ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Latest News