Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 10th Jun 2023

Traffic at a standstill on A55 in Flintshire following a collision

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Traffic is queuing on the A55 in Flintshire after a collision. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The incident happened on the westbound side by the Halkyn Travelodge junction. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The carriageway is reported to be partially blocked queueing traffic stretching for nearly three miles. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Emergency services are on the scene. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Delays are quoted at around 35 minutes. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • North Wales Police issue strong appeal to motorists to comply with road closure signage
  • ClwydAlyn receives quality mark for Flintshire based Domestic Abuse service
  • Activities held across Wales for NSPCC Childhood Day as figures show charity supported thousands of children last year

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    North Wales Police issue strong appeal to motorists to comply with road closure signage

    News

    ClwydAlyn receives quality mark for Flintshire based Domestic Abuse service

    News

    Activities held across Wales for NSPCC Childhood Day as figures show charity supported thousands of children last year

    News

    Flintshire Councillor says therapy equipment under public ownership is being flogged at car boot sales and charity shops

    News

    Lush set to open first shop in North Wales and its in Flintshire

    News

    Rise in silent 999 calls: North Wales Police’s plea to public over pocket dialling

    News

    North Wales Transport Commission recommends bringing Merseyrail trains onto Borderlands Line

    News

    More needs to done to support the health and wellbeing of unpaid carers, says leading charity

    News

    Police service has limited window of opportunity to repair public trust, inspectorate says

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn