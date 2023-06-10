Traffic at a standstill on A55 in Flintshire following a collision
Traffic is queuing on the A55 in Flintshire after a collision.
The incident happened on the westbound side by the Halkyn Travelodge junction.
The carriageway is reported to be partially blocked queueing traffic stretching for nearly three miles.
Emergency services are on the scene.
Delays are quoted at around 35 minutes.
⚠️ Warning ⚠️
❗ Collision ❗#A55 westbound J32B Halkyn.
Traffic Officers and Emergency Services en route. pic.twitter.com/T05RmB3Vws
— Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) June 10, 2023
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News