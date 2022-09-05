Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 5th Sep 2022

Trading Standards warning over door to door mattress sellers operating in Flintshire

Residents in Flintshire are being urged not to buy mattresses from door-to-door salespeople.

The warning comes from Flintshire Trading Standards, following reports of someone knocking on doors in the Mold area and attempting to offload mattresses.

A spokesperson for Trading Standards explained buying a mattress from a door-to-door ‘sales person’ is risky.

They said: “Flintshire Trading Standards has received a report from a Flintshire resident, stating that a man has been seen in the Mold area selling mattresses door to door.”

“This Department would like to make residents aware of this and also to remind residents that buying products on the doorstep is risky, as you will probably not be able to contact the trader should something go wrong with the product and there may be safety and hygiene implications regarding the products.”

“Please report any incidents to the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133”

National Bed Federation

Don’t buy supposedly ‘cheap’ mattresses from the back of a van. “At worst they could be fire hazards and at best uncomfortable and dirty.”

That’s the warning from the National Bed Federation (NBF) whose ‘Big Tick’ mark of approval is designed to protect consumers from a scam that is sweeping the nation.

The NBF believes “hundreds, possibly thousands, of so-called ‘bargain mattresses’ are being sold across the country each week.”

“The sales are often straight from the back of vans by rogue traders touring neighbourhoods and looking for opportunist sales.” A spokesperson said.

 

