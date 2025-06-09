Timetable pressure and safety risks raised by Network Rail over new Wrexham London rail link

Network Rail has issued a firm rejection of The Wrexham, Shropshire & Midlands Railway Company Limited’s (WSMR) application to run new open access services between Wrexham and London Euston, citing serious timetable constraints, safety concerns, and performance risks.

In a final representation letter dated 9 May 2025, Network Rail stated unequivocally that it “is not supportive of this application,” warning that the proposed services would strain already congested infrastructure on the West Coast Main Line South (WCML) and undermine network performance.

Conflicts and Capacity Woes

WSMR’s bid seeks to operate five trains per day (Monday–Saturday) and four on Sundays between Wrexham General and London Euston. But Network Rail’s analysis found persistent scheduling clashes: “The rights applied for by WSMR have been assessed from a timetable capacity perspective multiple times and have been consistently shown to have conflicts against other services. This demonstrates a lack of timetable

capacity for WSMR’s aspirations.”

The company emphasized that WSMR’s aspirations were not included in the May 2025 or December 2025 working timetables, and will not be accommodated in either. While there may be “some potential theoretical capacity on a Sunday,” Network Rail concluded that “it is unlikely that a new operator could use this as a foundation to start and manage a new business operation.”

Congested Infrastructure and Performance Concerns

A key barrier is the WCML South fast lines, officially declared congested infrastructure since 2020. Despite efforts to restructure the timetable, Network Rail stressed that “it will not be able to accommodate all applications seeking capacity on the WCML Fast Lines for the December 2025 timetable and beyond.”

Network Rail warned that adding WSMR’s services would further erode resilience on a network already facing “significant performance challenges.” The letter points to existing difficulties: “Any additional services introduced… would further increase the number of services planned on minimum headway, reducing the number of firebreaks in the timetable and the ability to withstand typical variations in train presentation without significant spread of delay.”

Safety at Level Crossings

Beyond timetable issues, Network Rail raised alarms over increased risks at level crossings:

We flagged a level crossing risk increase at Weston Rhyn level crossing between Wrexham and

Shrewsbury in our previous letter dates 02 May 2024 and we have been able to conclude that the risk

increase is tolerable at this location on this occasion.

However, we have identified that the increase in risk at Viaduct footpath crossing is not tolerable at

this time without further risk mitigation measures installed.

As part of our assessments, we believe the introduction of WSMR services would bring an intolerable

23.81% risk increase at Viaduct level crossing. It is a footpath crossing reliant on stop look listen

signage where the users make the decision to cross themselves. Viaduct level crossing is used by

large groups and is also a hot spot for trespassing and fatalities. For example, we have recently

observed a large group of 39 which included 36 children along with large groups of elderly users. We

continue to monitor the crossing usage to confirm the regularity of these instances.

Rolling Stock and Station Flow

Concerns also extended to station crowding and rolling stock. Citing past evidence, Network Rail warned that Euston Station’s concourse “does not lend itself to accommodating spikes in demand well,” and new services could “contribute to poorer passenger experience.”

Additionally, the letter highlights that multiple operators are vying to use Class 221 and 222 trains, urging the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) to assess whether “there is enough rolling stock availability.”

Final Position

While the company remains open to reviewing contract terms should the ORR choose to approve the bid, it made its position clear: “Network Rail is not supportive of additional access rights on the West Coast Main Line South Fast Lines… Additional services… would have a significant detrimental impact.”

This latest letter builds on previous objections submitted in June 2024 and February and April 2025. With strong evidence on capacity conflicts, performance degradation, and level crossing safety risks, Network Rail concluded that “ORR should not direct the rights and Track Access Contract being sought.”

“In this representation letter we have confirmed that we do not support this application for a Track Access Contract and the access rights sought in this application”.

Julia Buckley, Labour MP for Shrewsbury, said last week “I am continuing to step up my campaign to secure the Direct Train Service to London (the Wrexham-Shropshire-Midlands Railway or WSMR) in advance of the regulator’s decision next week.

“Following meetings with Ministers yesterday to urge for their support, I have written again to the treasury given the huge economic benefits of the additional train service.

“For Shrewsbury especially, residents and businesses have been very clear of the boost it would offer our town.

I will continue to coordinate efforts with stakeholders to lobby for these extra trains, and I will leave no stone unturned until the decision next week”.