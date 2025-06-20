Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 20th Jun 2025

Thunderstorm warning issued for Flintshire

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for Flintshire, with potential impacts expected from 3pm on Saturday, 21 June through to 4am on Sunday, 22 June.

The Met Office warns that scattered thunderstorms may develop on Saturday afternoon, moving northeastwards and persisting into the night.

While many areas may remain dry, some places could experience heavy downpours, frequent lightning, large hail and gusty winds.

According to the Met Office, “Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.”

The warning also includes potential for power cuts and disruption to other services.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost. There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.”

Where lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and cancellations to train and bus services.

The Met Office advises residents to prepare for adverse weather by securing outdoor items such as bins and garden furniture, preparing for possible power cuts, and avoiding sheltering under trees during storms.

If caught outside during thunder, the safest option is to seek enclosed shelter like a car.

The yellow warning is classified as having a very low likelihood but a medium impact.

It was issued at 10.35am on Friday, 20 June.

Flintshire is among the areas affected, along with other parts of Wales, North West England, and the Midlands.

