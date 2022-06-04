Thunderstorm warning issued by Met Office with lightning and rain in Flintshire on Sunday

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for Sunday covering Wales and England.

The Met Office warning for Sunday is active from midnight until 6pm, with heavy rain and lightning possible for Flintshire.

The Met Office says: “Thunderstorms and areas of rain are expected to develop over parts of England and Wales during the early hours of Sunday.”

“Torrential downpours are likely in a few places with parts of the Midlands, East Anglia and southeast England most at risk.”

“Some places could see 15-20 mm in an hour, and perhaps up to 50 mm before storms fade, and hail may affect a few spots.”

“These thunderstorms will slowly spread into southern parts of northern England on Sunday morning before easing.”

“Further south, drier conditions briefly develop on Sunday morning before further showers and thunderstorms develop over some parts of southern England, Wales, the Midlands and East Anglia later. These may give some heavy downpours with a further 10-20 mm possible in some places.”

What to expect