Posted: Sat 4th Jun 2022

Updated: Sat 4th Jun

Thunderstorm warning issued by Met Office with lightning and rain in Flintshire on Sunday

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for Sunday covering Wales and England.

The Met Office warning for Sunday is active from midnight until 6pm, with heavy rain and lightning possible for Flintshire.

The Met Office says: “Thunderstorms and areas of rain are expected to develop over parts of England and Wales during the early hours of Sunday.”

“Torrential downpours are likely in a few places with parts of the Midlands, East Anglia and southeast England most at risk.”

“Some places could see 15-20 mm in an hour, and perhaps up to 50 mm before storms fade, and hail may affect a few spots.”

“These thunderstorms will slowly spread into southern parts of northern England on Sunday morning before easing.”

“Further south, drier conditions briefly develop on Sunday morning before further showers and thunderstorms develop over some parts of southern England, Wales, the Midlands and East Anglia later. These may give some heavy downpours with a further 10-20 mm possible in some places.”

What to expect

  • Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life and some communities might become cut off if roads flood
  • Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
  • Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
  • Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
  • Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

 

 



