Thunderstorm warning issued as temperatures set to soar to 26C in Flintshire

Thunder and lightning could be on the way for Flintshire after a yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office.

Temperatures are set to peak at 26C tomorrow after slowly building throughout the week.

Although they are set to drop on Friday and over the weekend, the Met Office are warning that thunderstorms could hit parts of north east Wales – including Flintshire – and large parts of central England tomorrow afternoon.

A yellow weather warning has now been issued with the Met Office saying that they are likely to break out in some areas covered in the warning.

In a statement, the Met Office said: “While most places will probably miss them, where thunderstorms do occur there is a chance that in a few places up to 40 mm of rain could fall in an hour or so and 40 to 60 mm could fall in two or three hours.

“These torrential downpours may be accompanied by frequent lightning, whilst gusty winds and hail may also affect a few places.

“The exact location of the thunderstorms will be hard to pinpoint, so the warning area will be kept under review and updated if necessary.”