Three vehicle collision causing delays on A550 at Penymynydd

There are delays reported on the A550 affecting traffic between Hawarden and Penyffordd following a collision.

Three vehicles have been involved in the crash just before 8.30AM on the southbound side of the rod near Penymynydd Roundabout.

Latest traffic report for the area: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to accident, three vehicles involved on A550 Southbound near A5118 Chester Road (Penymynydd Roundabout).”

“Accident happened just before 08:30, affecting traffic between Hawarden and Penyffordd.”