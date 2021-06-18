Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 18th Jun 2021

Updated: Fri 18th Jun

Three vehicle collision causing delays on A550 at Penymynydd

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

There are delays reported on the A550 affecting traffic between Hawarden and Penyffordd following a collision.

Three vehicles have been involved in the crash just before 8.30AM on the southbound side of the rod near Penymynydd Roundabout.

Latest traffic report for the area: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to accident, three vehicles involved on A550 Southbound near A5118 Chester Road (Penymynydd Roundabout).”

“Accident happened just before 08:30, affecting traffic between Hawarden and Penyffordd.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Rule changes “on hold for four weeks” as delta spreads – second doses to be sped up

News

Announcement on boundary changes for some North Wales county councils due next week

News

“Summer of Fun” to support children and young people in Wales recover from the pandemic

News

North Wales project teaching people how to respond to a cardiac arrest hailed a success

News

Vandalised magnolia tree in Wepre Park – would cost ‘several hundred pounds to replace’

News

Delta Variant: Health minister urges people to get vaccinated as cases rise in Wales

News

Flintshire pupils gear up for Raytheon Quadcopter Challenge national final

News

Defibrillators to be installed at up to 200 Transport for Wales railway stations

News

Deeside Leisure Centre mass vaccination centre to remain in place until March 2022

News





Read 377,283 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn