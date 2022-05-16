The A5026 near Carmel closed following a collision
The A5026 near Carmel closed following a collision.
The incident has happened between the junction with Whitford Road and Carmel Road.
A local traffic report states: “A5026 Holway Road both ways closed, slow traffic due to accident from the Gorsedd turnoff (Gorsedd) to the Whitford turnoff (Carmel, Holywell).”
“Affecting traffic between Gorsedd and Holywell.”
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com