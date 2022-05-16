The A5026 near Carmel closed following a collision

The incident has happened between the junction with Whitford Road and Carmel Road.

A local traffic report states: “A5026 Holway Road both ways closed, slow traffic due to accident from the Gorsedd turnoff (Gorsedd) to the Whitford turnoff (Carmel, Holywell).”

“Affecting traffic between Gorsedd and Holywell.”