Teachers in Wales report surge in pupil drug and alcohol use in schools

A major teachers’ union has raised concerns over the growing use of drugs, alcohol and harmful substances by school pupils — including on school premises — as nearly one in five teachers report cannabis being used during the school day.

A survey of almost 4,000 members by NASUWT – The Teachers’ Union – found that drugs including spice, ketamine and cocaine are also being used by young people in school, with alcohol, nicotine pouches and nitrous oxide among other substances reported.

The figures show that 71% of teachers were aware of pupils consuming energy drinks in school, and 19% had witnessed cannabis use within the school setting.

Awareness of pupils using spice was reported by 9% of teachers, with 7% saying they had seen alcohol consumed in school.

Teachers also flagged issues including the use of gambling websites and excessive caffeine intake.

The union said the rise in substance use is fuelling “disruptive, violent and abusive behaviour” in schools, with children showing signs of tiredness, irritability, mood swings and lack of interest in learning.

Matt Wrack, NASUWT Acting General Secretary, said: “Not only are many of these activities illegal or prohibited for young people aged under 18, they are contributing to the rise we are seeing in disruptive, violent and abusive behaviour in schools.

“NASUWT teachers tell us that along with increased tiredness and lack of focus and interest in learning, they are causing irritability, mood swings and erratic behaviour among the pupils they teach.”

The union is calling for a coordinated approach involving schools, health, police and youth services to help reduce the use of illegal or harmful substances and behaviours.

It is also urging the government to ensure all schools have access to on-site counsellors and to ban the sale of high-caffeine energy drinks to under-16s.

They are further requesting research into how children are accessing gambling platforms online.

Financial pressures on schools and wider public services are exacerbating pupil behaviour problems, with “wholly inadequate” health support, trade unions have warned.

Claire Armitstead, Director of ASCL Cymru, told Senedd members on 18 June that post-pandemic behaviour is “more aggressive than we’ve ever seen” and that funding cuts are leaving schools unable to provide vital emotional and mental health support.

She said the burden is creating stress and anxiety among staff and driving people out of the profession.

Colleagues raised concerns about the lack of educational psychologists and long delays in accessing mental health services, with social services also “incredibly stretched”.

Schools, they said, are being forced to step into roles previously held by health and care services, contributing to what they called “mission creep” and rising levels of burnout among education staff.

