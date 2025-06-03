Talking and daydreaming cause most road errors, RAC study finds

Everyday distractions such as talking to passengers or letting the mind wander are behind most driving mistakes, according to new research by the RAC.

A survey of more than 2,600 UK motorists found that 63% admitted to making a mistake on the road due to being distracted, with 43% saying conversations with passengers were the cause. A further 37% blamed thinking about something unrelated to driving.

The findings challenge common assumptions about what causes the most danger behind the wheel. While many drivers said they viewed using a phone, applying make-up or picking up dropped items as highly distracting, these were far less likely to be the actual cause of errors.

Reported mistakes included missing junctions, entering the wrong lane, speeding, or near misses with other vehicles, cyclists, or pedestrians.

Rod Dennis, RAC road safety spokesperson, said:

“Talking to passengers or daydreaming are so common that they aren’t perceived by drivers to be big distractions, but our research has revealed they are in fact responsible for most of the errors drivers admit to, whether that’s missing a turning, exceeding the speed limit or ending up in the wrong lane.”

He added:

“Although your eyes are on the road, it’s easy for your mind to wander behind the wheel, especially on long journeys. Distractions can have catastrophic consequences for both drivers themselves and other road users.”

External distractions, such as looking at something unrelated outside the vehicle, were reported as the third most common error-inducing factor, cited by 33% of respondents.

More than a quarter (26%) said they had made a mistake while using a touchscreen system in their vehicle, while 21% admitted to errors when using traditional controls like buttons and knobs.

The survey found a notable gap between perceived and actual distraction risks. While 46% thought talking on a handheld phone posed the greatest risk, only 8% said it had led them to make a mistake. Among drivers under 25, that figure rose to 23%, with 55% of young drivers admitting to making or receiving handheld calls while driving.

Eating and drinking led to errors in 8% of all drivers surveyed, rising to 18% among 17 to 24-year-olds. Smoking or vaping caused 11% of drivers in that younger group to be distracted, compared to just 3% across all ages.

Government data from 2023 shows 940 people were killed or seriously injured in incidents involving in-vehicle distractions, compared to 280 involving distractions outside the vehicle.

Nicholas Lyes, Director of Policy and Standards at IAM RoadSmart, said:

“In vehicle distractions play a huge part in taking minds away from the driving task ahead. We all lead busy lives, but being in charge of more than a tonne of metal travelling at speed comes with massive responsibility, and it only takes seconds for things to go tragically wrong.”

He added:

“Hazard perception is an integral part of good driving standards and being distracted will reduce your ability to spot risk on the road ahead. It’s vital the Government’s updated road safety strategy recognises the importance of improving driving standards overall.”